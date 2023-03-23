Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has been a popular name this offseason and could be the top overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sure, his height has been a concern for some, but his talent jumps off the page. During his Pro Day on Thursday, Young made some eye-popping throws that just might send him right back into the No. 1 overall pick discussion.

The former Heisman Trophy winner showed off his talent and has drawn the attention of many. Head coach Nick Saban also spoke on Young’s recent height controversy, but it doesn’t matter with the way he threw the ball on Thursday.

Bryce Young also met with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders prior to his Pro Day, and there is no question that he gets selected within the first 10 picks.

After winning the Heisman two years ago, Young capped off his college career with 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions, including 321 yards and five scores in the Sugar Bowl victory against Kansas State.

The Panthers traded up for the top choice in the draft, and a lot of signs have pointed to them selecting Ohio State QB CJ Stroud with the selection, although a lot can change over the next month, and the Panthers could end up trading back down if they get a good offer.

Nonetheless, height issues put aside, Byrce Young helped his case a ton with some impressive throws during the Alabama Pro Day, and the next few weeks should be interesting to watch regarding the Stround-Young debate.