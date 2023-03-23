The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. As the draft approaches, Colts fans will be interested to see QB prospect Anthony Richardson’s recent workout with Colts QB Gardner Minshew. It is sure to cause speculation that the Colts are interested in Richardson at the number four overall pick.

Such an awesome start to spring break getting to watch two of the best work. Gardner Minshew and future 1st round pick Anthony Richardson. pic.twitter.com/IXHcF12XKb — Chase Donnon (@ChaseDonnonQB) March 21, 2023

Anthony Richardson saw his name skyrocket up mock drafts after an unreal performance at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, which would have been an impressive time for any player, even more so for a quarterback. What made Richardson’s time that much more special is the size of the quarterback.

Richardson weighed in at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds. He is the only quarterback ever to weigh that much and run that fast. To put his time into perspective, here are some names that ran similar times at a similar size: Von Miller, Vernon Davis, Micah Parsons, and Bruce Irvin. Those are defensive ends and a tight end. Anthony Richardson is a quarterback.

Despite the numbers, two big knocks on Richardson are what could keep him from going high in the draft. Coming out of Florida University, major concerns over Richardson’s lack of starts and his inaccuracy throwing the football have been highly documented.

Even with the speculation, the Colts could be wise to take him so high in the first round. Players as talented and athletic as Anthony Richardson do not come around often, commonly referred to as generational talents.

He might be a raw prospect, but there is no denying that Richardson has potential as high as any other quarterback in the draft. A workout with Gardner Minshew suggests a willingness from Richardson to learn from the veteran if he is to end up in Indianapolis.