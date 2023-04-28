Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers made a major commitment to Bryce Young with their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But while Young is coming to the Panthers with plenty of fanfare, he isn’t looking for his draft choice to change his mentality on the field.

Carolina traded up from No. 9 with the Chicago Bears to land the top selection. With Young now secured, the Panthers newest quarterback is looking to earn his spot, via David Newton of ESPN.

“Getting picked No. 1 doesn’t entitle me to anything,” Young said.

Even with his humble attitude, Young does carry a lot of hype around him. During his three years with Alabama, Young threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He won a National Championship with the Crimson Tide in 2020 before breaking out in 2021. That year, he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. Young won a litany of awards including the Heisman Trophy.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But for all of his accolades, Young understands he is entering a much different opportunity with the Panthers. He might be the number one pick, but Young knows the locker room will have to trust him before Carolina begins to succeed, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“I want to earn the respect of the locker room first,” Young said. “What I’ve done in the past doesn’t entitle me to anything.”

Bryce Young is still the future at quarterback for the Panthers. But even after going No. 1 overall, Young is ready to prove why he deserved the selection as he leads Carolina back to contention.