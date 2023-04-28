Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers did what everyone expected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Alabama’s Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick — and owner David Tepper has one goal with his new superstar quarterback.

“What I want to say — Super Bowls,” Tepper said in front of a draft night party on the field at Bank of America Stadium, according to Associated Press. “There is no sure thing here, but it’s a probability sort of [thing]. And we thought he has the best probability of winning Super Bowls.”

It’s the first time an NFL franchise has drafted a quarterback with the first overall pick since Cam Newton in 2011, per AP. Newton marched Carolina all the way to Super Bowl 50 before the team bowed out to the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Tepper clearly believes that the Heisman Trophy winning signal-caller out of Alabama can help the franchise return to the dance for the first time in nearly a decade.

“Whenever there’s a pressure situation, I look at that as an opportunity,” Bryce Young said about David Tepper’s comments, per AP. “It’s fun to be in those situations. That’s what we all dream of.”

There’s no doubt that Young is an elite QB; he was 30-4 as a starter over three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, throwing for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, en route to a Heisman in 2021 and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. “This guy is a winner. He has been a winner on the field, but he wins off the field as well. He’s our kind of guy. Make no mistake about it, we got the best quarterback in college football right here in this stadium.”

But the NFL is not college football.

The expectations are sky high for the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Bryce Young as he makes the transition from college football to the NFL, but it’s clear that the team who selected him has all the faith in the world in the young quarterback.