The Carolina Panthers have made a significant change to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as their new VP of Player Personnel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adrian Wilson was the co-interim general manager with the Arizona Cardinals this year after the departure of Steve Keim. He was promoted to that role late last season, and prior to that was the VP of Player Personnel for the Cardinals, the same role he is taking with the Panthers under general manager Scott Fitterer.

Adrian Wilson spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a strong safety with the Cardinals, so this is a journey away from home for him. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and voted as a first-team All-Pro one time in 2009.

Wilson has gotten looks to be a general manager in the past as well. Just last offseason he interviewed with the New York Giants for their vacancy. The Giants eventually hired Joe Schoen to be their general manager.

This could be a good landing spot for Wilson. He’ll be working under Scott Fitterer and has Frank Reich as his head coach. If the Panthers find success with Wilson in house, he could be someone who gets looks for a GM job in the future. Having experience interviewing for a GM role under his belt already is beneficial.

For now, the Panthers are looking for a quarterback, and Wilson will be part of the staff that tries to find the best option at that position for the 2023 season.