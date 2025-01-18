The Carolina Panthers once again have a franchise quarterback prospect after Bryce Young's sophomore resurgence, which means they need to build around him on offense. And that's exactly what the Panthers are predicted to do in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft by Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre. While he admits that there are major defensive needs as well, the pundit predicts that Carolina will grab dynamic Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“I went offense here [with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan] to help continue Bryce Young’s strong finish to the season, but the defense is desperate for some playmakers in the front seven,” McIntyre writes.

While the 2025 NFL Draft is still three months away, McMillan is the no-doubt consensus WR on the board at this point. He is 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, and has incredible run-after-the-catch ability to go along with his stellar catch radius. Everything about this player screams NFL WR1.

This would be the second consecutive season that the Panthers take a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. Last year, the team took South Carolina pass-catcher Xavier Leggette with pick No. 32.

Teaming up McMillan with the 6-foot-3, 227-pound Leggete could give Carolina one of the biggest, most physical, and most talented young WR duos in the league. With a pretty solid offensive line and a decent stable of running backs, reshaping the receiver room could be the final step that helps Young take the leap to legit franchise QB.

With the Panthers going offense in this 2025 NFL mock draft, it does leave big needs on the defensive side of the ball, as McIntyre points out. That unit gave up the most points in the NFL last season and could use a talented young player at almost every position. However, head coach Dave Canales is an offensive guy, and if the team's strength becomes even bigger on that side of the ball, the team can figure out the defense with later-drafted rookies and free agents.