The Panthers are being protective of star defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Carolina Panthers are looking for their next head coach after firing Frank Reich midway into his first season. While the Jacksonville Jaguars tried to potentially poach one of their top candidates, the Panthers shut down the proceeding.

Carolina has blocked the Jaguars' attempt at interviewing Ejiro Evero for their open defensive coordinator position. The Panthers plan on interviewing Evero for their head coach vacancy, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Evero came to Carolina with Reich on what was expected to be an All-Star coaching staff. That didn't come to fruition with Reich. However, Evero excelled in his role as the Panthers ranked fourth in total offense, allowing 293.9 YPG. They were dominant against the pass, ranking third in the league by allowing 171.5 YPG.

While the defense was a pleasant surprise in Carolina in 2023, Evero is used to getting the best out of his defenses. He served as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator in 2022. Denver ranked seventh in total defense, allowing 320 YPG. Evero was the Los Angeles Rams secondary coach in 2021.

For the success Evero has had, it makes sense that the Jaguars would be interested in him as their new DC. Jacksonville had a brutal fall out of the playoff race, in large part due to their defense ranking 22nd in the league by allowing 342.8 YPG.

But for all the interest Ejiro Evero may garner from the Jaguars and other teams, the Panthers hold all the cards. With plans for an interview, Carolina could elevate Evero into the lead role. Until a decision is made however, it doesn't seem likely that the Panthers will grant DC interviews for opposing teams.