Just minutes after defensive tackle David Onyemata was poached from the New Orleans Saints, another defensive lineman is headed out of Louisiana after Shy Tuttle reached an agreement with the Carolina Panthers in NFL Free Agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

“Former Saints DT Shy Tuttle reached [an] agreement with the Panthers on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed at signing, per source,” wrote Schefter on Monday. “Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.”

The Saints have now lost two key defensive tackles in Onyemata and Tuttle on the first day of the NFL’s free agency period. The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year, $35 million contract with Onyemata, per NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

Tuttle is Carolina’s first free agency move of the day; the 27-year old spent the first four years of his career in the NFC South with the Saints. The Lexington, NC native recorded 49 tackles, five pass breakups, three quarterback hits, two sacks and a tackle for loss in 17 games (14 starts) last season.

In his career, he has accumulated 143 tackles, 14 pass breakups, nine tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and four sacks.

With David Onyemata leaving for the Falcons on Monday, and both Marcus Davenport and Kentavius Street set for free agency, it could be a very different looking defensive line in New Orleans next season.