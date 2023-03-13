Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For months, many have speculated as to what tricks New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has up in his sleeve as he tries to maneuver his way below the $224.8 million salary cap for the 2023 season. At the time of writing, the Saints remain around $26 million over the cap, according to Over The Cap. This, in turn, has fueled talks of a potential departure for some of their highest-paid players, including defensive end Cam Jordan.

However, instead of dealing Jordan away, the Saints have managed to get the 33-year old edge rusher to agree to a reworked deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result of reworking Jordan’s contract, the Saints will now be $10 million closer to getting underneath the salary cap.

New Orleans will need to pull off more cap maneuvering for them to get underneath the cap before the 4 PM ET deadline on March 15. Perhaps cornerback Marshon Lattimore could be another candidate for a reworked deal, given his $22.5 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

This is not the first time that the Saints needed to rework Cam Jordan’s deal to achieve cap compliance. In 2022, the Saints saved $10.7 million in cap space by lowering Jordan’s cap hit from $23.1 million to around $12.4 million.

While there were trade rumors that swirled involving Jordan’s name, it became clear, especially with this latest development, that the Saints wanted to keep the veteran around, with the feeling being mutual on the eight-time Pro Bowl selection’s end. After all, Jordan has spent all 12 years of his career in New Orleans, and it seems like he wants to end his career being a one-franchise guy.

For his part, Jordan remains a force to be reckoned with on the Saints’ defensive frontlines. In 2022, he tallied 8.5 sacks along with two forced fumbles. He helped the Saints achieve a stingy passing defense despite their 7-10 record. They allowed opposing teams to accrue just 184.4 passing yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL per Sports Illustrated.

Perhaps the addition of new quarterback Derek Carr would help the Saints achieve a higher level in 2023 so they could give franchise stalwart Cam Jordan a memorable ending to his illustrious career.