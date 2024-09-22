The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL when they benched Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton just two games into the new season. Young was the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but after his horrific start to the 2024 campaign, the Panthers decided that it was time to make a big change, and it has thrown Young's NFL future up in the air.

As a result of this huge move, the Panthers have received a handful of trade inquiries from teams across the league who are interested in taking Young off their hands. However, Carolina doesn't have any immediate plans to trade Young, as they are hoping he will be able to become their starter again at some point later on this season.

Panthers holding out hope that they can salvage Bryce Young

There's no doubt that Young has struggled pretty badly early on in his NFL career, and it led to the Panthers making the decision to send him to the bench. That obviously is going to lead to questions about his future in the league, and with Carolina, but the team is making it clear that they aren't giving up on Young just yet. Rather, they are viewing it as a break for the former number one overall pick so that he can collect his bearings after a rough start to the season.

Despite that, teams believe that it's only a matter of time until the Panthers trade Young, as it's going to be very tough for both sides to recover from this incident. For now, Dalton will be holding down the fort under center, but it appears as if Young will be back on the field at some point this season, and his return to action could end up determining whether or not he gets traded.