When the Carolina Panthers officially announced that Bryce Young was heading to the bench following a disastrous start to the 2024 season, fans across the NFL had one question above all others: was Dan Morgan looking to make a trade?

Now granted, head coach Dave Canales almost immediately declared that Young still had a place in the Panthers' future, and it would be unprecedented for an NFL team to trade a quarterback first overall just one year after they were selected, but that hasn't stopped speculation from running rampant, especially after Young's camp let ESPN know that he was open to anything, including a trade.

Discussing Young's future in a collum for ESPN, Adam Schefter revealed that if Young were to become available, he would be in heavy demand, as his sources believe there would be multiple teams lining up to negotiate.

“Several teams have expressed an interest in trading for Bryce Young, despite the fact that coach Dave Canales said the Carolina Panthers do not intend to trade the former No. 1 overall pick, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

While Canales may be adamant that no trade is imminent or even likely, it's a lot easier to say that when there isn't an active market for his services, especially considering just how much draft capital the Panthers initially gave away to acquire the Alabama-educated passer. If a bidding war forms for Young and the price builds into Day 2 draft compensation, who knows, maybe Young will be on the move after all.

Dave Canales still believes Bryce Young has a future in Carolina

While everyone and their NFL-loving father want to see Carolina trade Young to a new team if for no other reason than the excitement and drama it would create, that opinion isn't shared inside the Panthers organization, as shortly after the news broke, Canales told reporters that he still believes the Alabama QB can develop into something special in his system.

“Absolutely. This is a developmentally-minded program. So the development didn't stop. Every rep he's out there, we're evaluating the whole thing, having and just continuing to push all of our guys, including Bryce, to take that next step every day is a growth, possibility, and opportunity. So we're fully committed to that role,” Canales told reporters.

“He took a lot of the scout reps today. He was in the competition periods with the mixed group. Those are some of the things that he's taken on as a (number) two quarterback. He did a fabulous job today, and he played fast; he found some nice completions all over the field, and those are the things that we ask everyone to do: take your job seriously and attack it, and that's the expectation.”

On paper, it makes sense that Canales still believes he can develop Smith into something special, as what NFL head coach would believe anything else? But if he's already ready to make a change after just two games instead of tweaking his scheme to make Young feel comfortable, it's worth wondering how true that commitment really is.