Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for the rookie.

The Panthers selected Matt Corral with the 94th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a productive career in college with Ole Miss. In 2020, Corral displayed star potential with 29 touchdowns in only 10 games. However, he threw 14 interceptions. But his 177.6 pass efficiency rating was impressive.

In 2021, Corral became a more disciplined QB. He only threw 20 touchdowns, but limited his interception total to 5. Matt Corral tallied over 3,300 passing yards during each of those two seasons. But NFL scouts were not sure what his future held. Some believed he had what it took to become a star in the NFL, while others didn’t believe in his talent.

The Panthers ultimately took a chance on Corral. But his role with the team was unclear with Sam Darnold in the way. And the acquisition of Baker Mayfield only made his role on the team murkier. At best, he would have been the Panthers’ third string QB in 2022.

With that being said, Matt Corral features potential. He is going to work hard to rehab from this injury and get back on the field. 2022 could end up being a tremendous learning opportunity for him as he watches Mayfield or Darnold lead Carolina.