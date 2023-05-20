Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Shortly after the San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and the chance to take Victor Wembanyama, the highly touted prospect said that he couldn’t wait to win a title with his new team. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley didn’t pull any punches when he heard Wembanyama’s comments about leading the Spurs to a championship, calling them “stupid.”

“The Spurs aren’t close to winning a championship, Young Fella! You probably ain’t gonna make the playoffs next year,” Charles Barkley said of Victor Wembanyama on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Just because you’re getting all this hype and you’ve been kicking ass in France all these years, that don’t mean nothing when he steps on the court next year. Probably gonna be the third-best team in Texas!”

Barkley is one of the greatest players in NBA history who failed to win a championship. Even if Wembanyama quickly becomes one of the league’s top players, it could be some time before he plays for a legitimate title contender, let alone reaches the NBA Finals.

As currently constructed, the Spurs are not close to competing for a championship. San Antonio’s 22-60 record during the 2022-2023 season was tied for the worst mark in the Western Conference. The Spurs traded Dejounte Murray last year, likely with their eyes on bottoming out and increasing their chances of drafting Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is considered to be the NBA’s best prospect since LeBron James entered the league 20 years ago. Some around the league seem to believe that Wembanyama could become an All-Star in his rookie season.

The Spurs had been the NBA’s model franchise for two decades. San Antonio has missed the playoffs and finished at least six games below .500 in four straight seasons.