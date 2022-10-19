Christian McCaffrey breaks silence on potential Panthers trade

Following the firing of Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has found himself in the middle of trade talks. But the All-Pro running back isn’t letting himself get pulled into all of the outside noise.

On Wednesday, McCaffrey was asked by reporters about the possibility of a trade. He made it clear that he is just trying to focus on being a member of the Panthers.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, McCaffrey stated, “(I’m”) keeping that away from me. You know, that’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything that I can control. You know, it’s having a great meeting here next, and right now I’m a Carolina Panther, and giving my all to this place.”

Person went on to ask McCaffrey if he would like to be involved in any potential trade talks. McCaffrey responded, stating, “If they keep me in the loop, great. If not, it doesn’t matter. You know, like I said, to me, I’m focused on playing against the Bucs this week. Doing everything I can to prepare for that game.”

Through the first six games of the season, Christian McCaffrey has once again been a star for the Panthers. He has recorded 670 yards from scrimmage, with 393 coming on the ground, and 277 through the air. He has also added 33 receptions and three total touchdowns.

With McCaffrey restructuring his contract prior to the start of the season, several teams could look to trade for him. He could be what a team needs to go over the top and become Super Bowl contenders.

At just 26 years old, McCaffrey still has a lot left in the tank. Any team trading for him will also have him under contract until 2025, which could make him even more of a target at the trade deadline.