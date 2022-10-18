3 best trades Eagles must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the surprise of the 2022 NFL season. The team, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, is the lone remaining undefeated team at 6-0.

With the trade deadline on the horizon, the Eagles could look to make some moves that put them over the edge. They are a team that believes they are built to make a run at a Super Bowl. Several players could be available that could turn this roster into the best in the NFL.

On their way to being 6-0, the Eagles have looked dominant. The offense has been strong, scoring less than 24 points in a game just once.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles have looked elite and have been the best in the NFL. Opposing offenses have scored more than 21 points just once. Along with this, they are allowing an average of just 17.5 points per game.

The Eagles front office has shown on several occasions that they are willing to make big trades to become better. Over the past few months, they have acquired two of the game’s brightest young stars in wide receiver A.J. Brown, and cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Both of these players have played massive roles in this team’s success in a short time.

With much more draft capital still in their possession, the Eagles could continue to be active. The trade deadline is just two weeks away, but several teams are already on the verge of hitting the reset button. The Eagles could capitalize off of this.

Here are three trades the Eagles could make before the trade deadline

3. Robert Quinn, EDGE, Bears

The Eagles, while having one of the NFL’s best defenses, could still look to add more firepower. Acquiring Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn would show that this team believes they are legitime Super Bowl contenders.

Even at 32 years old, Quinn has been a dominant force in recent seasons. Throughout his career, he has recorded 366 total tackles, 108 tackles for loss, 175 quarterback hits, and 102 total sacks.

While his 2022 season hasn’t gone to plan, he has still played well on a struggling Bears defense. Over the first six games of the season, Quinn has recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack.

Along with this, the veteran defender is just one year removed from recording 18.5 total sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

The Eagles current defensive front is filled with elite veteran talent. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are two of the best defenders over the past decade. They also have a proven young edge rusher in Josh Sweat and a potential star in Hasson Reddick. These four players have combined for 13 sacks.

Adding Quinn to this already elite Eagles defense would make this unit even more of a problem for their opponents. With the Bears headed for a rebuild, Quinn could be the perfect trade piece.

2. Brian Burns, EDGE, Panthers

Much like the potential acquisition of Quinn, Brian Burns would instantly elevate this Eagles pass rush to an even higher level. And he is young enough to also be a part of this group for the foreseeable future.

Burns is just 24 years old and has already become a legitimate star. Over the first 54 games of his career, he has recorded 157 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback hits, and 29.5 sacks. In short, Burns has quickly made a career out of disrupting opposing offenses.

Burns has a base salary of just $2,341,389 this season, making him a perfect trade candidate for the Eagles. He is also playing some of the best football of his career this season. In the first six games, he has recorded 24 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and four total sacks.

Burns has all the makings of an All-Pro in the NFL. His addition would give the Eagles yet another cornerstone piece on a defense full of both young and veteran talent.

The Panthers may be on the verge of a fire sale as they look to rebuild their franchise. Burns is young enough to earn them a legitimate haul in terms of trade compensation.

With Sweat being just 25 years old, and Reddick being 28, acquiring Burns could solidify the Eagles pass rush of the future.

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

Just like his teammate Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey could also be on the trade block for the Panthers.

The Eagles have a proven ball carrier in Miles Sanders. The former Penn State running back is having a solid season, recording 527 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns so far this season. But his success may not be enough to stop the Eagles from trading for an all-out star in McCaffrey.

Following two seasons that have been plagued by injury, McCaffrey has returned to his elite form. The All-Pro running back has recorded 670 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns this season. More importantly, he could be the perfect fit to play alongside Hurts.

The Eagles offense is built entirely around what Hurts can do. They utilize Hurts both in the passing game and in the run, relying heavily on option plays. McCaffrey has found success in his career by being elite in both the run and passing game, making him a perfect option.

Throughout his career, McCaffrey has recorded 390 receptions for 3,292 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground, he has rushed for 3,980 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

Placing McCaffrey into an Eagles offense that is led by Hurts and has Brown, Devonta Smith, and Sanders could take this unit into the elite category. They could rival the NFL’s best offensive talents such as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. This move would catapult this Eagles team directly into the race for the Super Bowl.