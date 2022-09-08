The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on the slate for Week 1, but it’s unclear if this shin issue will impact McCaffrey’s ability to suit up.

The Panthers have added RB Christian McCaffrey to the injury report due to a shin issue, but he was a full participant in practice today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022

Hearing that McCaffrey is dealing with an injury will have alarm bells sounding in Carolina, as the star running back has been hampered by injuries throughout the past two seasons. Since 2020, McCaffrey has featured in just 10 games for the Panthers.

Last year he managed just three appearances. He rushed the ball 99 times for 442 yards and one touchdown across the first three games. McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 last season. He eventually returned in Week 12 only to sustain an ankle injury, which held him out for the remainder of the year.

In 2020, McCaffrey was plagued by a shoulder injury and a thigh injury, too.

The Panthers haven’t indicated whether McCaffrey’s injury puts him at risk of missing Week 1, but any time the star ends up on the injury report is reason enough for widespread panic. His absence would also have major fantasy football implications, as he was a first-round pick in every draft this year.

If Christian McCaffrey can’t play in the season opener, expect Chuba Hubbard to resume his role as the lead running back in Carolina. The Panthers also have former Texans RB D’Onta Foreman on the depth chart as an additional backup.