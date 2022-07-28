Christian McCaffrey: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Christian McCaffrey is an extremely talented player. The former Stanford running back showed what he’s capable of early in his career with the Carolina Panthers, with back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards. He played best in 2019 when he became the third player with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in one season.

Since then, McCaffrey struggled to stay on the field. He played in just 10 games over the last two seasons thanks to multiple injuries. Despite that, he’s still a top pick among fantasy football players.

McCaffrey’s average draft position is at 8.36 on NFL.com. Many fantasy players are putting faith in McCaffrey to stay healthy this season. So, let’s take a look at his fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

When talking about Christian McCaffrey, his injury history is the first thing that comes to mind. It’s an unfortunate truth, but his last two seasons make it an unavoidable elephant in the room. McCaffrey’s entire fantasy outlook is predicated on whether or not he can stay on the field.

McCaffrey says he is completely healthy heading into the season, which is an encouraging sign. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule also said he is good to go for the season. If their claims are true, it’s a good sign for a player who really needs one.

“We’re going to do maybe a couple things different in training camp, but I think our training camps with Christian have been right,” Rhule said on Tuesday. “I think he’s entered the season and been really healthy and productive early.

When he’s healthy, McCaffrey is the clear focal point of the Panthers’ offense. This is a big plus to fantasy players, especially in PPR leagues. For his fantasy owners, more touches is always a good thing.

McCaffrey doesn’t face too much competition at running back either. Chuba Hubbard showed flashes last season, but a measly 3.6 yards per carry isn’t enough to unseat a healthy McCaffrey. Hubbard also lacks the dual-threat ability of McCaffrey, catching just 25 passes across 17 games last season.

More competition exists for McCaffrey in Carolina’s passing attack. Both D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson have 1,000-yard seasons with the Panthers, so new quarterback Baker Mayfield could often look their way instead. Still, McCaffrey should see plenty of receptions in games he plays.

One other concern for Christian McCaffrey’s fantasy owners is Carolina’s poor offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked the Panthers’ offensive line as the second-worst in the league, ahead of only the Dolphins. Right tackle Taylor Moton was the only member of the line to receive a grade above 70, and three members scored in the 50s.

The addition of No. 6 overall pick Item Ekwonu should help, but this is still one of the weaker lines in the league. A poor offensive line limits McCaffrey’s ability to find the right gap and rip off big runs. It also impacts Mayfield’s ability to get the ball to McCaffrey on passing downs.

Overall, Christian McCaffrey is a high-risk, high-reward pick in fantasy. His injury history is a red flag, but he’s one of the best fantasy players in recent memory when available. He’s risky to take with a first-round pick, but worth a look if he slips beyond that point.