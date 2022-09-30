Christian McCaffrey did not practice for the majority of this week due to a quad injury. He received an optimistic outlook from the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Friday that Christian McCaffrey would be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. McCaffrey was a limited participant in practice on Friday after not having practiced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Christian McCaffrey has struggled with injury issues throughout his NFL career. Last season, he suffered a hamstring injury that put him on IR and then an ankle injury upon his return that kept him out for the rest of the year. In 2020, McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain and a shoulder injury in Week 9 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. This year, it is the quad, and Panthers fans are hoping that McCaffrey can avoid another serious injury.

After a slow start in his first game, Christian McCaffrey has had over 100 scrimmage yards in his past two games, 128 and 115 respectively. The Panthers need him to play as he is the only real weapon in their offense. Baker Mayfield has performed terribly this year, and the offense without McCaffrey would make the Panthers one of the worst teams in the league. McCaffrey is a game changer and turns this offense from awful to mediocre.

Christian McCaffrey will most likely be a game time decision on Sunday, but Panthers fans will certainly hope he is out there and playing and that this injury doesn’t impact the rest of the star’s season.