Baker Mayfield believes.

It was not the ideal ending for Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They got to the Divisional Round but struggled against the Detroit Lions. Now, they have to endure shake-ups as Dave Canales headed to the Carolina Panthers to mentor Bryce Young. All of this leaves a lot of uncertainty for the team but Baker Mayfield has a lot of enthusiasm left.

Baker Mayfield is still not sure if he will be back with the Buccaneers come next season. The former first-overall pick has not received an offer to stay with Todd Bowles. However, if given the chance, he knows that they could get further than the Divisional Round in next year's postseason. He outlined his optimism in his latest statement, via Grant Gordon of the NFL.

“Everything that we did in the back half of the year, to build on culture-wise, it was a great locker room. So you get a lot of those pieces back and the culture's the most important thing. I know we had a little bit of a lull there halfway through the season, but we stuck through it. I know they hung with us the whole time, but hang in there again,” he pleaded to the Buccaneers faithful.

Mayfield will no longer have the same system around him. Dave Canales has another first overall pick to help in the Panthers which means he and Bowles have a lot of work to do. Before any of that kick-off, the Buccaneers need to ensure that he will be their starting quarterback.