Now that's unfair for Bryce Young...

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young received a rather harsh criticism from FOX Sports commentator Craig Carton following his rather forgettable rookie season in 2023.

Carton didn't hold back in his argument that Young isn't fit to be a quarterback in the NFL, going as far as to saying that the youngster will “never be a successful quarterback” in the NFL. The veteran radio host and media personality added that the Panthers signal-caller just doesn't have the makings of a superstar quarterback, as he's more like a “third-down specialty back.”

“Bryce Young is not an NFL quarterback. And I'm not saying he's not a good kid or a great athlete, clearly he is. But Bryce Young, at 5-foot-2, can never be a successful quarterback in the NFL,” Carton shared.

?As great as he was in college, as smart as he is, as athletic as he is, he's not an NFL quarterback. He's like a third-down specialty back or maybe, maybe a slot receiver on third-and-2. He's not an NFL quarterback. He will never have great success in the NFL, and he was one of the worst picks a team has ever made in the history of the NFL while picking No. 1.”

"Bryce Young is not an NFL quarterback and he NEVER ever ever will be." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/vM9Jh9CCCq — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) February 16, 2024

Craig Carton has certainly gone overboard with his hating on Bryce Young. After all, how can he judge a player after just one season? Young is a rookie and has plenty to learn, but to call him a bust this early certainly feels top-level hating.

Young certainly didn't have the best year, finishing with 2877 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He was also sacked 62 times and averaged just 179.8 yards per game, which are truly ugly numbers for a top overall pick.

Nonetheless, it's important to note that Young did show flashes of brilliance, with their win over CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 8 particularly standing out. While the Panthers finished the season with just a 2-15 record, Young isn't the only one to blame for it. Carolina's organizational dysfunction has been widely reported during the campaign, and it would have been hard for any rookie QB to deal with that.

Sure enough, Young can only silence his haters by playing well in 2024. Hopefully, he'll have a better team in the upcoming season.