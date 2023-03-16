Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year deal with Miles Sanders, and now more details about the contract have emerged.

According to the latest reports, Sanders is getting $25 million throughout the duration of the contract, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. A total of $13 million is guaranteed, which is definitely a significant amount in a market where the value of running backs are steadily declining.

Sanders deserved every penny of his new deal, though. After all, he is coming off a career year when he made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career as he helped the Philadelphia Eagles make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

In 17 games with the Eagles–including 15 starts–Miles Sanders scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed 259 times and accumulated a total of 1269 yards, all career-highs.

Now, he joins a Panthers squad that could really use his services. Carolina is retooling and has high hopes for the upcoming 2023 season, especially with a top-caliber QB expected to join them through the draft. The team recently traded for the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears, and while many think they overpaid, it could be a worthy gamble if they are able to get their guy.

It remains to be seen how Sanders will fit with the Panthers under new head coach Frank Reich, but his arrival is certainly a reason for the Carolina faithful to be excited.