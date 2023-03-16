The Carolina Panthers agree to terms on a contract with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. Sanders is coming off of a career year and a trip to the Super Bowl. He is now in Carolina for the next four seasons, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Panthers are having a busy offseason so far. It started with trading a massive haul, including star wide receiver DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears for the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Carolina upgrades the offense for the second time Wednesday by adding Sanders. Tight end Hayden Hurst agreed to a contract to join the Panthers and move back to his home state. Whichever quarterback the Panthers select at number one overall, he will have some veteran playmakers to rely on.

Miles Sanders is joining the Panthers after having the best year of his young career out of Penn State. Sanders did have Jalen Hurts as an invaluable asset to the run game and will be joining an offense with question marks at the most important position in football.

The current running backs coach for the Panthers is Duce Staley; Staley was in Philadelphia when Miles Sanders was drafted in 2019. He played a big role in recruiting Sanders to the Panthers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Miles Sanders signing is a reminder that the Panthers are no stranger to star running backs. Christian McCaffrey established himself as an elite rusher in Carolina before being traded to San Francisco last season. Sanders can only hope to duplicate some of McCaffrey’s success in Carolina.