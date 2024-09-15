The Carolina Panthers only scored three points after being held to 10 last week against the Saints. Bryce Young made some improvements, though. Last week, he threw two interceptions. He only threw one this week against the Chargers in a 26-3 loss. After the game, WR Diontae Johnson offered words of encouragement for his young signal-caller via ESPN's David Newton.

“(Young) is our quarterback. He's my guy at the end of the day. We clicked as soon as I came in. Just because we lost two games doesn't mean I'm gonna switch up on him. I got his back regardless.”

When asked if Young gives the Panthers the best chance to win, Johnson confirmed, “Yes, no doubt. No question.”

Watching the clip above, Johnson's tone of voice and body language certainly leave a lot to be desired. He is saying the right thing about his teammate.

How Panthers, Bryce Young can overcome the doubters in Week 3

Carolina only had seven first downs against the Chargers. They didn't fare much better in Week 1 when they earned 11, two of which came from penalties. It's not acceptable for Young to finish the game with only 84 passing yards, the fourth fewest in team history for a quarterback with at least 25 pass attempts.

First-year head coach Dave Canales reiterated his message from before this game, per ESPN's David Newton.

“Bryce is our quarterback. We're going to continue to shore and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things,” said Canales.

Another veteran wide receiver, Adam Thielen, stuck by Young.

“I love that kid,” said Thielen, held to two catches for 20 yards on Sunday. “He works his butt off. It's too early in the season to be talking about all that. We need to be better around him, to give him confidence and trust in what we're doing.”

But Thielen did offer some pushback for the team failing to execute.

“You don't put all that work in the offseason to put out the performance we put out there,” he said. “You have so much expectations, you put all this work in, you're in year two of a lot of guys coming back together, you want to see progression. And obviously, we haven't had that yet.”

Young and the Panthers will have another chance to step up in Week 3 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 22 at 4:05 p.m. EST.