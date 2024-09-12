Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season was filled with exciting games, but one that was an absolute blowout was the New Orleans Saints 47-10 rout of the Carolina Panthers. Pretty much nothing went right for the Panthers in this game, but it was pretty concerning to see the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Bryce Young struggle so much in this game.

Young's stats from this game were horrific (13/30, 161 YDS, 2 INT, 4 CAR, 12 YDS, 1 TD), and fans rightfully began to wonder if it was time to start panicking in regards to the second-year passer's woes. While there is certainly still time for Young to get his act together, here are three reasons why it may be time to start getting worried about his slow start to his career.

Bryce Young's fundamentals aren't good

There are several reasons why Young has struggled early on in his career, but there was hope that him getting his rookie campaign out of the way in addition to the front office bringing in some new additions on offense would have allowed him to take a step forward. In Week 1, though, it looked like Young took steps backwards in several key areas, most notably when it comes to his fundamentals.

The biggest issue for Young is what seems to be an aversion to contact. He rarely steps up in the pocket to get more power on his throws, likely in an effort to avoid getting hit. And when blitzes against him are successful, he's shown no ability to recognize where it's coming from before the snap. These are things Young should have gotten down already, and the fact that he hasn't is a big red flag right off the bat.

Bryce Young has shown little to no improvement early on with the Panthers

Piggybacking off the first point, Young has made very few improvements so far in his career. The same issues that plagued him in his first game are still popping up as he starts his second season. At some point, you'd like to see something from Young that indicates he could be finding his way, but it's outings like the one in Week 1 against the Saints that are stark reminders that he is still practically the same quarterback he was when he came out of college.

Young's accuracy is incredibly spotty, his decision-making is subpar, and his recognition of what opposing defenses are showing him is virtually nonexistent. It's a recipe for disaster, and Young is going to need to make some strides in these areas in order to prove to the Panthers that he is their quarterback of the future.

Bryce Young has a very limited supporting cast around him

It's worth noting that some of these issues aren't totally Young's fault, as he had virtually no help on offense as a rookie, in addition to a coaching staff that was overhauled midway through the season. The problem is that things aren't much better in 2024. Diontae Johnson should be a help at wide receiver, but Adam Thielen is getting old, and guys like Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo are struggling to prove themselves with Young's inconsistent passing.

The biggest issue is probably the porous offensive line, which spends most of their time peeling Young off the ground after they let pass rushers get free shots on him. Getting Young some help would surely help him get on the right track, and while the other issues are worrying, this could end up being the biggest detriment when it comes to the Panthers quest to turn the former Alabama Crimson Tide passer into their quarterback of the future.