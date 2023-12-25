Panthers rookie Bryce Yoiung balled out against the Packers.

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young isn't quite there yet, but he flashed the brilliance that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft during Sunday's 33-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. Even though Young and the Panthers fell prey to Jordan Love and company, the first-year signal-caller excited Carolina fans with a fantastic performance that also left wide receiver DJ Chark gushing about the future of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

DJ Chark on Bryce Young: “There’s so much more to come.” pic.twitter.com/kKoAPOrg3h — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 24, 2023

Quarterbacks have different learning curves in the pros and some take time to fully realize their potential. That may be the case with Young, who's struggled for the most part so far in his rookie season in the NFL. But against the Packers, Young looked promising. He threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while connecting on 23 of his 36 pass attempts. Chark was the biggest beneficiary of Young's big day, as the wideout paced the Panthers downfield with 98 receiving yards on six receptions, including both of the quarterback's touchdown tosses.

The Panthers are out of playoff contention and are merely trying to close out their regular season on a positive note. Seeing Young play well against the Packers was definitely a welcome sight for Carolina, which many suspect is secretly regretting picking Young over CJ Stroud, who was taken second overall in the draft by the Houston Texans.

The Panthers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 on the road before punctuating theseir 2023 campaign at home with a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.