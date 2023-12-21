We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Packers-Panthers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Green Bay Packers are coming into this away game riding back-to-back heartbreaking losses as their playoff hopes are dwindling as they head on the road to Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Packers-Panthers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Green Bay (6-8) is coming into this must-win matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the heels of consecutive losses. After losing four straight earlier in the season, the Packers rallied back winning four out of their next five games only to lose their next two games heartbreakingly. Losing a two-point game against one of the bottom feeders in the NFC the New York Giants certainly was very disheartening but to then follow that up with a 14-point blowout loss to the Tampa Buccaneers is that much worse. They now get to take on the two-win Carolina Panthers as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive on Christmas Eve.

Carolina (2-12) has been downright dreadful this season only compiling two wins on the season but that doesn't mean they can't play spoiler much like they did against the Atlanta Falcons. The bright spot about this Panthers team is their defense and they were able to hold the Falcons to just seven points through four quarters this past weekend. With the Packer's offense a bit banged up they could make it exceptionally hard on Jordan Love to find an open receiver. The Panthers will look to continue to play spoiler when they play host to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve.

Here are the Packers-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Panthers Odds

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Panthers Week 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Hold on to your cheese curds, Packers fans, because Week 16 smells like a Green Bay feast. Sure, the spread boasts a modest -4.5, but don't let that lull you into a false sense of cheese-dusted contentment. The Packers will chew up the Carolina Panthers and spit out a Week 16 victory, comfortably covering the spread.

Matt LaFleur is an offensive whisperer. Expect LaFleur to tailor the game plan to Love's strengths, leaning on the running game and play-action passes to exploit the Panthers' porous defense. Remember, this unit is 20th in the league giving up 117.9 rushing yards per game. A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones could have a field day.

Let's not forget the state of the Panthers' offense. Bryce Young is not having the best rookie campaign having just nine touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions on the season. Also, their non-existent running game with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders surely will not help Young in this particular matchup. This anemic bunch averages a measly 14.7 points per game, and facing a Packers defense that has had its fair share of ups and downs has had some good spurts of limiting some of the top offenses in the league, good luck covering the spread.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

While the Packers may strut into Bank of America Stadium as 4.5-point favorites, underestimating the Panthers in Week 16 could leave you with a case of indigestion.

Don't be fooled by the Panthers' record. Their defensive front seven is a force to be reckoned with, led by Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn. They can bring relentless pressure and disrupt even the most seasoned quarterbacks. Expect them to rattle Jordan Love, testing his poise and forcing hurried throws.

Yes, Bryce Young has had some rookie growing pains, but Week 16 could be his chance to rise above the cheese-dusted noise. Facing a Packers secondary that just got torched by Baker Mayfield and company is a golden opportunity for Young to unleash his arm and connect with Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo.

The Packers haven't exactly looked like world-beaters lately. Two straight losses, including a humbling defeat to the Buccaneers, have exposed some cracks in their armor. The pressure of staying in playoff contention could weigh on a young quarterback like Love, especially in a hostile road environment. Don't be surprised if Carolina capitalizes on any miscues and keeps things close.

Final Packers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This is a do-or-die situation for the Green Bay Packers when they head to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. They luckily get the right matchup for them to finally get back into the swing of things especially defensively. After getting decimated by Baker Mayfield, the Packer's secondary gets to take on Bryce Young who's had an exceptionally hard time during his rookie campaign. With Young having limited options at his disposal and with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packer's backs against the wall they will come out and expose this Panthers team to not only get the win but also cover the spread while staying under the total.

Final Packers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115), Under 37.5 (-110)