NFL players are arguably the most violent athletes among non-combat sports out there. But most make sure to leave the aggression on the field. Case in point is Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, who tried a more diplomatic approach to settle an argument.

DJ Moore was seen trying to diffuse an argument in the stands during the Panthers fan fest when things started getting heated at a section close to the field. Check out the wideout pleading his case for the unruly fans to tone it down:

Panthers WR DJ Moore broke up in what appeared to be a fight between two fans during the team's fan fest. Kudos to Moore for playing peacemaker 🙏pic.twitter.com/G9tkHCOCd9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 12, 2022

Moore has been Carolina’s premier aerial threat for the past three seasons now, approaching 1,200 total yards in each of those campaigns. But the man can clearly do more than catch passes as his presence can also serve as a deterrent to a rowdy crowd.

While DJ Moore has been tremendous for the Panthers, there’s still another gear fans and teammates hope he can reach. At 25-years-old, the best could be yet to come for the Maryland product.

The fact that he’s been as productive as he has been with the quarterback position constantly in flux throughout his four years in the NFL shows his level of talent. He’s had four different primary starters in each season thus far, and yet his output has remained consistent pulling down four touchdowns every season.

With Baker Mayfield looking to have the edge in the QB battle against Sam Darnold, hopefully he can be the guy who brings stability as DJ Moore’s partner in crime.