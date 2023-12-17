Eddy Pineiro, Panthers prevail in rain-soaked Week 15 matchup against NFC South rival Falcons.

Things in the NFC South standings took another turn on Sunday, courtesy of kicker Eddy Pineiro. The Carolina Panthers knocked off the Atlanta Falcons for their second win of the season, dropping the Falcons from the top spot in the division.

Panthers fans savored the 9-7 win in what has been a demoralizing season under now-fired head coach Frank Reich and rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

THE PANTHERS WIN IT ON A LAST-SECOND FIELD GOAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vG7HQAjenN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

In rainy conditions, the Panthers, led by interim coach Chris Tabor, defeated Atlanta on a walkoff field goal by Pineiro. Afterwards, fans hopped on social media to celebrate the rare victory and laud Pineiro and Co. for their resilience.

“Rainy…windy…cold……WORTH IT!!!! LETS GO PANTHERS!!!!” one fan enthused on X (formerly Twitter.)

Many fans were encouraged by what they saw from Young in the game's fourth quarter. “Bryce Young leads his second career game-winning drive, featuring a TRIO of 19+ yd passes to the boundary in the rain. …Those kind of drives are huge for his development. Tremendous stuff,” one NFL analyst gushed.

Another Panthers fan pointed to Young's “IT factor…whether you want to acknowledge it or not. Showed a lot of growth this week!”

One user may have cracked the code to Carolina's winning ways, noting the team is “2-0 in the all black jersey combo WITH the black helmets.”

It wasn't just Panthers fans celebrating the victory either. New Orleans Saints fans were thrilled with the Falcons losing. ESPN's Mike Greenberg wondered if the loss was going to result in changes in Atlanta, calling the game “last straw sort of stuff.”