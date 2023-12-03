Team owner David Tepper is making the continued development of rookie QB Bryce Young a priority of his new head coach.

The Carolina Panthers' plans to replace recently fired head coach Frank Reich are becoming more apparent. According to a Sunday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is expected to seek an offensive-minded leader to aid in the development of rookie quarterback and former number-one overall pick Bryce Young.

Schefter reports that offensive coordinators Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions and Brian Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles are potential candidates for the job. Former Panthers quarterback and league MVP Cam Newton, who led the team to one of its two Super Bowl appearances in 2015, speculated last week that besieged New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be a fit for the gig.

The Panthers have had six head coaches, including interim replacements since hedge fund billionaire David Tepper purchased the team from founder Jerry Richardson in 2018 for $2.27 billion. That list includes Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell, Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, and current interim head coach Chris Tabor.

Through 93 games under Tepper's ownership, the Panthers are 30-63 (32.26%). Only the New York Jets, at 28-65, have a worse record in that span.

22-year-old Bryce Young, a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama in 2021, came to the Panthers with high hopes. His rookie season has been a struggle, however. His eight interceptions are tied for 12th most among NFL Quarterbacks, while his 61.7% completion percentage ranks 28th in the NFL.

“We never want to see people get fired,” said Young following Reich's termination. “We wanted to come in and conquer things together and accomplish our goals together. We all take responsibility in that … We all take ownership, especially offensively. It's all of us.”