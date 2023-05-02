Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Florida Panthers really don’t want any Toronto Maple Leafs fans at FLA Live Arena in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for home games to residents of the United States in order to prevent the arena from being overrun by Leafs fans, according to Reuters.

“The Maple Leafs are known for having a devoted fan base that regularly shows up in large numbers when the team, one of seven National Hockey League clubs based in Canada, plays on the road,” the outlet wrote on Tuesday.

“But fans of the Maple Leafs, who are in the second round for the first time since 2004, will now have to seek tickets through the secondary market if they want to cut into the Panthers’ home-ice advantage.”

It’s certainly a petty move by the Panthers, who admittedly had a ton of Boston Bruins fans in attendance for Games 3, 4 and 6 in South Florida. Tickets for the series went on sale on Monday.

On Ticketmaster, an “Important Event Info” notice is present saying that all sales for the game in Sunrise, FL will be restricted to those living in the United States and that residency will be based on the credit card billing address.

“Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given,” a message on Ticketmaster’s website reads.

Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Ontario on Tuesday and Thursday night. The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 beginning on the weekend.

The Panthers completed an upset for the ages against the Bruins, erasing a 3-1 series lead and 3-2 Game 7 deficit to defeat the NHL’s best ever regular season team in overtime on Sunday night. The Leafs beat the Lightning in six games, reaching the final eight for the first time since 2004.

It’ll be intriguing to see how many Toronto fans are present at FLA Live Arena for Games 3 and 4, in what promises to be an excellent second-round series.