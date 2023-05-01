Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Linus Ullmark struggled mightily for the Boston Bruins in the latter half of their series against the Florida Panthers, even losing the net in Game 7 — and according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, there’s a good reason for that.

“Like all teams, players grit it out to play through major injuries in the Playoffs. My sources tell me soon to be Vezina G Ullmark was playing through a debilitating & painful injury that limited his mobility and technique,” Weekes wrote on Twitter on Monday.

While it’s unconfirmed, if that is true, it is absolutely baffling that Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn’t go with Jeremy Swayman earlier in the series.

Swayman was solid for Boston in Game 7, and if he had started as early as Games 4 or 5, it could have been the difference in the series.

After putting together a likely Vezina Trophy-winning campaign, Ullmark just did not look like himself in the postseason, which allegedly is due to the ‘debilitating’ injury that Weekes reported on Monday.

Ullmark and Swayman rotated every other start for 19 games between February and March; Ullmark posted a .940 save percentage during that stretch, while Swayman was at .923, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

“It was definitive proof of concept that rotating the goalies optimized their performance. It would have been easy, albeit daring, for Montgomery to put the rotation on autopilot in the playoffs. But he stuck to How It’s Always Been In Hockey by riding one goalie in the playoffs,” wrote Shinzawa on Monday.

“By Game 6, that approach had ridden Ullmark into the ground. Montgomery and goalie coach Bob Essensa let their goalies down. Ullmark was mentally and physically spent. Swayman was asked to be a savior. It wasn’t fair.”

It’s one thing to not rotate the goalies if the Bruins had complete confidence in Linus Ullmark. But considering that he was also dealing with an injury, it’s an extremely bad look for Jim Montgomery.