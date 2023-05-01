The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs! This game will continue our NHL playoff odds series with a prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Panthers did the impossible in round one and eliminated the Boston Bruins after their record-breaking season. Florida was able to net the game winner in overtime of game seven. Florida trailed 3-1 in the series and rallied all the way back to advance. Matthew Tkachuk led the team in points with 11 and Brandon Montour had five goals in the series.

The Maple Leafs have finally ended their playoff series win drought with their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mitchell Marner collected 11 points in the series with nine assists which was the most of all playoff teams. Auston Matthews netted five goals in the six games.

These teams met four times during the regular season. Toronto won three of those games with two of their wins coming on the road. This should be another competitive playoff series.

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-172)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers refused to quit in their series against the Bruins. They were scoring at ease against one of the best goaltending teams in the NHL during the regular season. Florida scored 3.71 goals per game against the Bruins. In the first round, Toronto allowed 3.50 goals per game. It is always tougher to score in the playoffs, but Florida is finding a way to do it. With the Maple Leafs struggling in net during round one, the Panthers should be able to keep scoring. If they can do this, they will cover the spread.

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs had the best shooting percentage of any team in the first round of the playoffs. They converted 12.5 percent of their 184 shots. They scored 3.83 goals per game while the Panthers allowed 3.86 (even though they won the series). Toronto will be able to attack the net and control the puck on their side of the blue line. The Maple Leafs just need to get shots on net. If they can do this, they will win and cover the spread.

The Panthers killed just 59.3 percent of their penalties in the first round. They were in the box the fourth most of any team during round one and they often let the Bruins capitalize on it. The Panthers will find themselves in the box in this game and throughout the series. They were the second most penalized team during the regular season. Toronto will need to capitalize on their power play opportunities if they want to advance to the next round.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Panthers winning the series was a huge surprise. However, do not expect that to continue in this game. Toronto should come out and handle the Panthers.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+142), Over 6.5 (-120)