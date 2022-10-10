‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers

Despite the Carolina Panthers’ mighty struggles this 2022 season, Baker Mayfield is not worried about his starting job.

Mayfield hinted as much in his postgame presser after their miserable loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, noting that he is not someone who lives and makes a big deal about the past. He did admit Carolina has a lot of things to work on to be a winning team, but for the veteran QB, it won’t help if he himself questions his status and abilities.

“Did you question my job, because I’m not [questioning it],” Mayfield responded when asked about his job security following the brutal 37-15 defeat to San Francisco, via ESPN.

“I’m confident with where I’m at. I haven’t played well enough, obviously. There’s a lot of ball left. We have to get it fixed. That’s how I’m wired. I don’t live in the past. I live in the moment. Figure it out and move forward.”

The Panthers haven’t really been great with Baker Mayfield doing the QB duties. In fact they have been bad, with the team ranked 32nd offensively in the NFL heading to the Sunday showdown.

Carolina dropped to 1-4 on the season following their latest loss, and it is quite clear there aren’t a lot of optimism that they can turn things around sooner or later. Mayfield’s immediate status is also in question after he sustained an ankle injury against the 49ers.

It remains to be seen what the Panthers will do to address their slump, but hey at least Mayfield is not giving up hope just yet.