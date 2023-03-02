The Carolina Panthers are mourning the loss of legendary owner Jerry Richardson, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. Richardson was the founder of the Panthers and the owner of the franchise when they began in 1993.

On Thursday, current Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, issued a statement on Richardson’s passing (h/t NFL.com):

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Richardson was the owner of the Panthers until he sold the franchise to Tepper in may 2018 after some scandals surfaced and he was later fined by the NFL. Nonetheless,  he will long be remembered for his relentless efforts as he built up the expansion team in the 1990s.

Panthers Icons Pay Respects To Jerry Richardson

After the passing of Richardson, a few prominent figures paid their respects to Richardson, including former Panthers HC Ron Rivera.

Former HC John Fox also gave a statement on the passing, as did current Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane.

Richardson also made some noise as an NFL player, and his touchdown catch thrown by Johnny Unitas was remembered.

Frank Reich, the current Panthers head coach, was the first starting QB for the franchise and penned a message to Richardson as well.

The memories of Jerry Richardson will be remembered for a long time.