The Carolina Panthers are mourning the loss of legendary owner Jerry Richardson, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. Richardson was the founder of the Panthers and the owner of the franchise when they began in 1993.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/9Cjn0PSYW2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

On Thursday, current Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, issued a statement on Richardson’s passing (h/t NFL.com):

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Richardson was the owner of the Panthers until he sold the franchise to Tepper in may 2018 after some scandals surfaced and he was later fined by the NFL. Nonetheless, he will long be remembered for his relentless efforts as he built up the expansion team in the 1990s.

Panthers Icons Pay Respects To Jerry Richardson

After the passing of Richardson, a few prominent figures paid their respects to Richardson, including former Panthers HC Ron Rivera.

Stephanie & I were saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Richardson. I will always be grateful to him for the opportunity to coach the Carolina Panthers & for his patient, steadfast leadership during 7 seasons. Condolences to Rosalind, Ashley, & Mark and the Richardson family pic.twitter.com/Zibu5hBtbJ — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) March 2, 2023

Former HC John Fox also gave a statement on the passing, as did current Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane.

Jerry Richardson received a heart transplant on Super Bowl Sunday in 2009 at 72, and lived another 14 yrs.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that exemplified his spirit.

"He was a tough man in a lot of ways," Beane said, "but he had a lot of heart." — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 2, 2023

Former Panthers coach John Fox on Jerry Richardson: "I owe the world to him. He gave me my first opportunity, he and Marty Hurney. It wouldn’t have happened without Jerry Richardson. We had nine years and I think we accomplished some things for the organization." — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 2, 2023

Richardson also made some noise as an NFL player, and his touchdown catch thrown by Johnny Unitas was remembered.

As the 3rd quarter wrapped in the 1959 NFL Championship, Pat Summerall’s trio of FG’s gave the Giants a 9-7 lead over the Colts. Johnny Unitas engineered a pair of TD drives in the 4th, capped off by a 12-yard TD pass to Panthers founder Jerry Richardson. Colts 31, Giants 16 pic.twitter.com/eF7ArlVKSO — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 2, 2023

Frank Reich, the current Panthers head coach, was the first starting QB for the franchise and penned a message to Richardson as well.

A note from Frank Reich pic.twitter.com/oa5wr0uCz8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

The memories of Jerry Richardson will be remembered for a long time.