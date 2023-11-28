Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the favorite to replace Frank Reich as the Carolina Panthers next head coach

When they drafted quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall, the Carolina Panthers thought they were on track to turn their franchise around under new coach Frank Reich. Twelve weeks into the 2023 season, and less than a year after bringing in Young and Reich, the Panthers are back at square one.

Carolina dropped to 1-10th and lost their fourth straight game to the Tennessee Titans this past weekend. Following the 17-10 loss, the Panthers fired Reich. Now, Carolina is looking for a coach who can revive the Panthers offense and speed up the development of their rookie quarterback, who they traded many assets to acquire.

The Panthers offense currently ranks in the bottom five in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points per game. Young is still early in his career, but has struggled only averaging 5.4 yards per attempt and with a TD-INT ratio of 9/8. He is also the second-most sacked quarterback behind Sam Howell, having been sacked 40 times. Carolina needs more talent offensively, but also a coach who can put their players in position to succeed.

Right now, the early favorite to become the Panthers next coach is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, with +500 odds per Bet Online. Under Johnson, the Lions offense ranks second in total yards, third in passing yards, sixth in rush yards and seventh in points per game. He is one of the biggest names among head coaching candidates and could be just what the Panthers need to improve Young and the offense.

After Johnson, Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh has the second-best odds at +700 to return to the NFL and join the Panthers. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is third with +900 odds and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is fourth with +1000 odds.

Though Johnson may be favored for the Panthers, the question will be if he chooses Carolina since he is a hot candidate and will likely have his pick of teams.