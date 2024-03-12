You know the situation over the side of the Carolina Panthers is not looking good when even Luke Combs is ripping the team. Born and raised in North Carolina, it’s only natural that Combs is a big fan of the Panthers. However, his patience on the team is being tested at the moment, especially after Carolina traded star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants.
Combs even made time just to call out the Panthers on X.
“@PanthersWHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point,” Combs posted on the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
The Panthers just sent Burns to New York for a second-round pick at the 2024 NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder in 2025. That Carolina did not even get a first-rounder for someone who’s recorded 46.0 sacks and earned two Pro Bowl nods in five seasons with the Panthers befuddles Combs and others.
As brought up by Combs, McCaffrey was another top-tier Panthers talent that the team traded for assets that did not include a first-rounder. Carolina sent the do-it-all weapon to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 for second, third, fourth, and fifth-round picks. Two years later, the Panthers are still a struggling franchise.
Nevertheless, there is hope for Carolina, with a new head coach in Dave Canales.