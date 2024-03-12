The Carolina Panthers traded edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a fifth-round pick swap, which pales in comparison to the offer from the Los Angeles Rams that Carolina turned down in 2022.
https://t.co/qcRGn1EquB pic.twitter.com/x9QmWrDHyf
— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 11, 2024
The Rams offered two first-round picks and a second-round pick for Brian Burns in 2022, and the Panthers declined it at the time. After declining that offer, many thought that Carolina would lock Burns into a long-term contract. Instead, he gets traded to the Giants for a lesser package over a year later.
In a vacuum, the Panthers did not get a bad return for Burns in the trade with the Giants, considering that the edge rusher signed a deal that makes him the second highest paid defensive end with New York. But in hindsight, the Panthers clearly should have taken the offer that the Rams submitted in 2022.
Regardless, the Panthers picked up some draft assets, and will try to use those to build up their team, and likely get Bryce Young some help in hopes of giving him the opportunity to develop into a franchise quarterback.
It will be interesting to see where the Panthers go from here, and if they flip the assets they got for Burns to bring in an established player, like Tee Higgins for example, a player who asked for a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.
There are a litany of mistakes you could identify from the Panthers over the last few years. They will try to get things right in the near future.