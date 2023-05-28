Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Matthew Tkachuk is in a difficult spot when it comes to taking a side in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. He’s playing for the Florida Panthers, so expectations are he’s going to support the state’s very own Miami Heat. However, he also has history with Boston Celtics, having been friends and classmates with Jayson Tatum back in high school.

With that said, when asked who he’s rooting for in Game 6 of the Heat-Celtics series, Tkachuk took the safe route and said he’s going to cheer for both Jimmy Butler and Tatum–both whom, he claimed, are his favorite players.

As for the game, he only wished for the crowd at Kaseya Center to make Florida proud by bringing an incredible playoff atmosphere.

“I’m rooting for my two favorite players, Jimmy Butler and Tatum. I hope they both go off tonight. … But for the whole Florida vibe, I hope this building is electric all night,” Tkachuk shared, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.

While Heat fans would have probably loved it even more had Matthew Tkachuk shown full support to Miami, it’s hard to blame him for making that choice. Besides, what he wished is probably what fans of both teams are also hoping for from the game. Fans can also cut him some slack since he just led the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals.

It would be incredible if Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum can go toe-to-toe offensively from start to finish to make the game even more electrifying. And if the crowd can make it more intense, then it would be a game to remember for everyone.

Hopefully, fans get a really good treat from the Heat and the Celtics in their crucial Game 6 showdown.