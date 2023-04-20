A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers successfully stole a win on the road in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series against the Boston Bruins, coming away with a dominant — and shocking — 6-3 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday.

With that win, the Panthers essentially now have the home-ice advantage in the series, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled to be played at their home at FLA Live Arena down in Sunrise, Florida. The series is still guaranteed to go back to Boston for Game 5, but Matthew Tkachuk is focused on making the most out of the home-ice advantage that they are about to enjoy in the coming days.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we have home ice right now, and it’s about hanging on to it as long as possible,” Matthew Tkachuk said during the postgame press conference following Florida’s triumph in Game 2, per Jameson Olive.

Matthew Tkachuk, who was traded to Florida as part of the blockbuster transaction last offseason that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Cole Schwindt to the Calgary Flames, had two assists in Game 2. He assisted in Sam Bennett’s goal in the second period that put the Panthers on the board first and then again in the third period in a Carter Verhaeghe that gave Florida a 4-2 lead.

The Bruins looked nearly invincible back in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, but the Panthers have the confidence they can take Boston down at home. For one, they won both their meetings as the home team versus Boston.

Game 3 is scheduled to be played on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.