The Boston Bruins controlled game one, winning 3-1 and taking the series lead over the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Bruins game two prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bruins overcame illness to win game one over the Panthers. The Bruins scored early, getting a power play goal from David Pastrnak to get them up 1-0. They made it 2-0 in the second before Matthew Tkachuk scored an unassisted goal. Then Tyler Bertuzzi got his second assist of the game late in the second period to make it 3-1. The Bruins’ defense made sure to shut down the Panthers from there on out, and the Bruins came away with a 3-1 win.

Here are the Panthers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Panthers-Bruins Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-13)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers did some good things in this game. First, they outshot the Bruins 32-29. When the Panthers have won the shot battle this year they are 30-21-3 on the season. While those are not astounding numbers, that is over a 50% win percentage in games they win the shot battle. They limited penalties as well, only giving up two power plays to the Bruins, but the Bruins did score on one of them. Their leading scorer got a goal, and overall, the defense was solid.

There was still a lot to be left series. Carter Verhaeghe was the teams leading scorer on the season, but he managed just two shots against the Bruins. Their top playmaker, Matthew Tkachuk gave the puck over twice. The Panthers’ top defenders, Ekbald and Forsling, were both -2 on the night. Then to top it off, Alex Lyon was fairly average. He saved 26 of 29 shots, for a .897 save percentage on the night. It was his first-ever playoff appearance, and he did not rise to the occasion. With Sergei Bobrovsky on the roster with his prior playoff experience, it would not be surprising if they move to him in game two of the series.

The Panthers were sixth in scoring on the regular season, and as well as Ullmark played for the Bruins, they need to be better in that regard. Linus Ullmark gave up three goals in each of his prior two appearances against the Panthers this year. Scoring just one goal is not going to do it. The Panthers do not have the goaltending, and the Bruins are too good. Converting shots into goals will be the key to game two for the Panthers. If they cannot do it again, they will be down 0-2 in the series.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins will go as far as the goaltending will take them. Ullmark got the go-ahead in game one, stopping 31 of 32 shots for a .969 save percentage. There were times in the game when Ullmark did not look like he was even breaking a sweat out there, as he dominated the Panthers. Ullmark is the best goalie in the league. He was tied for first in wins this year, a was first in goals against average and save percentage. If you are a Bruins fan, do not worry if he goes down or is off. Jeremy Swayman is on the roster. He was 4th in both goals against average and save percentage on the year.

The Bruins’ depth also showed. Yes, they did score from their primary playmaker on the power play, with David Pastrnak scoring in the first period. They ended up going one for two on the power play. They also saw points from eight different players. Pastrnak, Marchand, and Debrusk all scored goals. That is two goals from their top line and one from their second. The top defensive pairing also both got assists. At the same time, third-liner Charlie Coyle had four shots on goal, and if it were not for some great saves by Lyon, he would have had a goal as well.

In this game, the Bruins just need to keep up with what they are doing. They would like to bring down the Panthers’ total shots, but they limited high-danger chances. The Bruins need to score on the power play and keep having productive shits from all four lines. They had that in game one, and if they have it again, they will win again.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Panthers just do not have enough firepower. The Bruins can score from every line they put out, while the Panthers cannot. The Panthers also do not have the level of goaltending that the Bruins have. The Bruins had the best goaltender on the season in Linus Ullmark, and he kept that going in game one of the playoffs. Getting a puck past him is next to impossible. The Bruins are the best team at home in the season, and with that, they get another win.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (+108)