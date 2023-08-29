DJ Chark has been out with a hamstring injury for the Carolina Panthers, although things are starting to look good for his Week 1 availability, reports The Athletic's Joe Person.

“DJ Chark says hamstring feels good and he's optimistic about Week 1.”

Getting DJ Chark back will be huge for the Panthers offense, as he figures to be one of the top options for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Young will be thrilled to have Chark back alongside Adam Thielen, allowing guys like Jonathan Mingo to take on less of the slack.

Although the Panthers might get Chark back, they have a plethora of other injury concerns in the wide receiver room as well, which explains why they recently traded for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Besides Chark, Terrace Marshall and Leviska Shenault are also dealing with injuries, so Smith-Marsette is going to be some much needed insurance.

A positive for the Panthers is that a rookie quarterback will always benefit from a stable running game, and it looks likes Miles Sanders will be ready to go for Week 1 in his first year in Carolina. Sanders has been dealing with a groin injury for most of training camp and preseason, but all indications point to him suiting up for the opener.

Stay tuned into any more updates regarding DJ Chark and his hamstring injury and whether or not he will be ready for the Panthers in Week 1. If the receiver's words can be trusted, then Carolina fans can expect to see their new wide receiver in uniform and on the field to start the NFL regular season.