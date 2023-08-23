The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Bryce Young in his rookie season, exemplified by the weapons that they brought in for him this summer. Unfortunately, Young might be without one of the new weapons in DJ Chark to start the season, as he has suffered a hamstring injury, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Panthers’ WR D.J. Chark has a hamstring injury.”

This is tough news for DJ Chark, Bryce Young, and the entire Panthers offense in general. Chark figures to be the top wide receiver alongside Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo for the Panthers, but it is now uncertain whether or not he will be available when Week 1 arrives. There is no timetable for his hamstring injury, although these types of ailments are historically tricky and have a lengthy recovery process.

Besides Chark, the Panthers are also dealing with an injury to starting running back Miles Sanders. Nevertheless, Sanders has returned to practice this week after recovering from a groin injury, so that is at least some good news on the injury front for the Panthers.

Regardless of any injuries, the Panthers success this season will come down to the performance of Young. Carolina drafted Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason and undoubtedly expect big things from him. If he can come in and perform worthy of the first overall selection, the Panthers will be pleased with whatever team results they get from the 2023 campaign.

Stay tuned into Panthers training camp and preseason for any further updates surrounding the hamstring injury to DJ Chark. The hope is that it is not too serious and he will be ready to play Week 1.