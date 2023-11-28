Panthers owner David Tepper sounds off about Bryce Young amid the team recently parting ways with Frank Reich.

The firing of Frank Reich as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has sparked plenty of discussion about what kind of future the team is headed for. A lot of that hinges on the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who is still trying to establish his foothold in the NFL. Many are already questioning whether Carolina made the right decision to go with Young, but team owner David Tepper still has his faith in the signal-caller.

“We are totally confident in that pick,” Tepper said of the Panthers' decision to take the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).

Even if Tepper is feeling the opposite of what he just said about Young, there was no way that he would publicly admit the Panthers should have gone with CJ Stroud or any other prospect in the draft. Stroud is also experiencing growing pains as a rookie with the Houston Texans, but he's also No. 2 in the entire league with 3,266 passing yards through 13 weeks in the 2023 NFL regular season. Young, on the other hand, has 1,877 passing yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions for the 1-10 Panthers.

Although the Panthers, who will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 on the road, are virtually out of contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs, Young still has plenty of games left in his first year in the league to prove that he's the long-term quarterback the team is looking for.