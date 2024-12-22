The Carolina Panthers will benefit from some much-needed reinforcements for their Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receivers Jalen Coker and David Moore are expected to play despite recent injuries. Both players had been listed as questionable but appear ready to suit up for the game.

“Panthers WR Jalen Coker, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a quad injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. Panthers WR David Moore, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, also is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Coker, an undrafted rookie, has been dealing with a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for three straight games before his return in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being limited in practice this week, the wideout is set to play for the second consecutive game, marking the first time he’s been able to do so since Weeks 9 and 10. Coker’s availability is critical for a Panthers receiving corps without rookie Xavier Legette, who has been ruled out with a hip injury.

Panthers get much needed boost in the passing game on Sunday

Coker has shown flashes of potential in his limited appearances this season, and his ability to stretch the field will provide some much-needed depth alongside veteran Adam Thielen. With Coker’s return, the Panthers hope to maintain offensive momentum and give quarterback Bryce Young additional targets.

Moore, a seasoned veteran, has been in the concussion protocol but participated fully in Friday’s practice. His clearance from an independent neurologist ensures his availability for Sunday’s game. Moore’s experience and reliability will be key as the Panthers attempt to exploit the Cardinals' secondary, which has struggled against dynamic receiving units this season.

Moore’s presence also bolsters an offense that has seen its ups and downs, particularly as the team navigates Young’s rookie campaign. Moore’s ability to make contested catches and provide a safety valve for Young will be instrumental as the Panthers aim to finish the season strong.

While Thielen remains the centerpiece of the Panthers’ passing attack, the return of Coker and Moore rounds out a receiving corps that has struggled with injuries. Thielen, who has been the team’s most consistent target, will likely continue to lead the group, with Coker and Moore expected to complement his production.

Facing a Cardinals team with a 3-11 record, the Panthers are looking to capitalize on their healthier roster to snap a three-game losing streak. The additional firepower could make the difference in a game where both teams are eager to end the season on a positive note.