The Carolina Panthers were favored to win a matchup for the first time on Sunday, as the Dallas Cowboys came to town for their Week 15 tilt. The Panthers have played much better lately, as quarterback Bryce Young's improvement has been a key positive for the team to see as this season has progressed. Today, however, was a speed bump for Young and the Panthers. The 2023 NFL Draft's No.1 overall pick had a career high four turnovers in an upset 30-14 loss to the Cowboys. Despite the tough outing, Carolina head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Young would remain the starting quarterback next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Bryce Young will remain the Panthers starting QB despite a career-high four turnovers,” reported ESPN's David Newton on X, formerly Twitter.

That is certainly the best decision for the team, as Young has still shown a ton of progress since taking the starting job back following a benching earlier this season. Even though the Panthers lost their fourth game in a row, the team is still playing hard, and the talent is more evident than ever. With Arizona coming to town next week, can Young lead the Panthers to a win over fellow number one overall pick Kyler Murray and the strong Cardinals defense? It will be intriguing to see how his progression continues after Sunday's setback.

Will Bryce Young, Panthers rebound versus Cardinals next week?

The Panthers will face the Cardinals, the third-place team in the NFC West, next Sunday at home. Despite Sunday's loss to Dallas, will Carolina be favored in the matchup? It's possible, as the Cards are currently on a three-game skid and are playing the New England Patriots at home right now.

Young lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in the 16-point loss, which led to the Panthers being officially eliminated from playoff contention. Canales' first season at the helm will end a bit earlier than he and his team would like. However, if they play as well as they have since Young took the reins back from backup Andy Dalton, then it is certainly possible for them to close with a couple of wins.

Canales and his team close the seasons with road trips to division rivals. Week 17 will see them visit Canales' old team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That will be an interesting matchup, as the Panthers nearly beat the Bucs in Week 13 at home. Can they get finally beat their longtime rivals on the road? The season finale will be on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Can the Panthers play spoilers to both the Falcons and Buccaneers' playoff hopes? Panthers fans, and the team itself, certainly hopes so. If Young continues his growth, then anything is possible.