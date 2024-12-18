ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cardinals have been inconsistent this year but are still in the playoff hunt after winning last week. The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Panthers prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Panthers Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last played in 2022, and the Cardinals won 26-16 in Carolina. Before that win, the Panthers won six straight before that, including a huge win in the 2016 NFC Championship. These two teams are playing very differently this year, with the Cardinals in the playoff hunt and the Panthers playing like one of the worst teams in the NFL this year.

Overall Series: Panthers lead 14-6

Here are the Cardinals-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Panthers Odds

Arizona Cardinals: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -205

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Panthers

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Cardinals have been inconsistent on offense this year with the talent that they have on that side of the ball. They are 11th in total yards per game at 351.4 and scoring 22.4 points. Kyler Murray has been solid this season under center with 3,086 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 69% completion percentage. The receiving corps needs to play better, but Trey McBride has been a beast at tight end for the Cardinals. McBride has been great and leads the team with 938 yards on 89 receptions. In the backfield, James Conner has been a key player for the team. He has 973 yards and seven touchdowns on 217 carries. Murray has also been able to keep defenses honest, with 455 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries. Murray and this offense are in line for a big game because the Panthers have struggled on defense all year. The Panthers allowed Cooper Rush to have a big game against them, so expect this offense to move the ball easily, even on the road.

The Cardinals' defense has been inconsistent this year. They allow 338.4 yards per game, 16th in total defense, and 21.9 points per game. However, they have been decent against both the offense and the defense. They allow 217 yards through the air and 121.4 yards on the ground. This defense has talent: Kyzir White and Zaven Collins at linebacker, and Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and Max Melton have been solid in the secondary. The Cardinals have been playing better on defense recently after a slow start to the season. They have the defense to slow down the Panthers, especially with Carolina struggling to find consistency under center with Bryce Young or Andy Dalton as quarterback. The Cardinals should find some success and slow down this Panthers offense on the road.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Carolina Panthers have had a rough season this year on offense. They are averaging 288.9 yards and 17.6 points per game. They are dead last in total offense and 28th in scoring offense. They have rotated quarterbacks between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. Young has been playing better under center recently, but he had four turnovers in his last game. He has 1,791 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 59.8% completion percentage. The receivers have been balanced out wide, but Xavier Leggette has been the best player, with 439 yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions. Chuba Hubbard has been great in the backfield in this offense. Hubbard has 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns on 225 carries. This offense has had a bumpy ride all year but has looked better recently. Still, this is going to be a rough game against the Cardinals. Arizona's strength is its secondary, and they should be able to slow down and confuse this Panthers offense, especially with Bryce Young under center.

The Panthers' defense has been awful this season. They are allowing 386.2 yards per game, the second-worst in the NFL. They are also the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 29.9 points per game. They have been awful against the ground game but solid against the pass. They allow 213.2 yards through the air but then 173 yards on the ground. A'Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell, and Jadeveon Clowney are the best players in the front seven. Then, Xavier Woods and Jaycee Horn are playing well in the secondary. This Panthers' defense will have a huge challenge against James Conner in the Cardinals' backfield. Kyler Murray should also have a solid matchup and get going against the Panthers' defense. The Cardinals need a get-right game on offense, and this one should be it against the Panthers.

Final Cardinals-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are easily the better team in this game. The Panthers have had a bumpy road this year, and it does not get much easier in this game. Bryce Young returned to earth last week and did not get a good matchup against the Cardinals' secondary. Then, the Cardinals and their offense should dominate on offense, especially with Kyler Murray and James Conner in the backfield. Expect the Cardinals to win and cover on the road against the Panthers.

Final Cardinals-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals -4.5 (-105)