The Carolina Panthers are hoping to show signs of improvement in 2024. Carolina was the worst team in the NFL last year, but is hoping for an increased level of play after adding a ton of talent this offseason. Unfortunately, one of the team's best defensive players may be out for the rest of the season.

Panthers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Brown suffered a meniscus injury that will require surgery, which will determine the exact timeline of his return.

This is another crushing blow after the Panthers lost in Week 1 in dramatic fashion, giving up 47 points to their division rival.

Brown had a breakout season in 2023, accumulating 103 total tackles along with two sacks and an interception. The Panthers rewarded Brown with a four-year, $96 million contract extension in April.

If Brown misses any significant time, the Panthers will be in trouble. They have thin depth on the defensive line, and would have to turn to Jayden Peevy or LaBryan Ray to step in.

Panthers fans should expect Carolina to add a veteran defensive lineman to their practice squad this week either way. A few players the Panthers may consider include Lawrence Guy, Tyson Alualu, Mike Purcell, and Nick Williams.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales gets brutally honest about Bryce Young after Week 1 loss

Panthers head coach Dave Canales did not like what he saw in his first ever game as an NFL head coach.

Bryce Young did not look sharp in the season opener and the Panthers got steamrolled by a division rival. Canales did not mince words when talking about Young's debut.

“I need to make it about the basics and just look at each play as isolated incidents,” Canales said about Young's performance. “Look at the play. What was the break down? Was it timing, was it footwork? Was it protection? You know, there's a lot of factors that go in and I think that if you can be objective about looking at the breakdown of the play itself, then it allows you to improve. That's what I'm looking forward to.”

Bryce Young took responsibility for the rough performance, which included an interception on his first pass attempt.

Young also ran into the back of one of his offensive lineman when extending a play, which resulted in a sack. It was one of many blunders by the Panthers on Sunday. Simply put — nothing could go right for the Panthers in Week 1.

The Panthers will look to rebound in Week 2 as they host the Chargers.