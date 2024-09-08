The Panthers were the laughing stock of the NFL last season, finishing with the worst record in the NFL at 2-15. To make matters worse, they didn't even get to make the No. 1 overall pick after trading it to move up for Bryce Young in the previous year's draft.

Unfortunately for Carolina, they picked up in 2024-25 right where they left off. The Panthers trailed their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 30-3 at the half in Week 1, and fans everywhere proceeded to dunk on them.

“The Carolina Panthers might be the first NFL team to get relegated,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. “I feel bad for Panthers fans,” another added.

The early returns on Young were not great last season, but there was plenty of optimism that year two would be different. The Panthers invested a lot of resources in their offensive line, especially on the interior, and they beefed up their receiving core in an attempt to give the young signal caller a better situation to work in.

Young, however, continues to struggle in his first action this season. The former No. 1 overall pick threw an interception on his very first pass of the game, and things didn't get much better from there. Young failed to find open men repeatedly, looked uncomfortable in the pocket, and ended up throwing another interception later in the game.

The defense for Carolina wasn't much better. They allowed a long touchdown to Rashid Shaheed early in the game, and the Saints were able to move the ball at will throughout as they opened up a massive lead.

It's still early, but the Saints were supposed to be one of the more beatable teams on the Panthers' schedule, and both sides of the ball still couldn't make any inroads. If the first half is any indication, it's going to be another long year in Carolina.