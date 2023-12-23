Florida's representative should be a shoo-in.

As I write this sentence, the Florida Panthers are taking to the ice for their first matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights since Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. After a thrilling run through the Eastern Conference, the dream ended for the Cats at T-Mobile Arena in downtown Las Vegas in June, and the finale was a 9-3 beatdown for the South Beach dwellers.

That — and the fact that Keegan Kolesar broke Matthew Tkachuk's sternum in Game 3 — mean the first rematch on Saturday afternoon should be electric between Vegas and Florida. The Panthers are entering their final game before the Christmas break with an impressive 18-12-2 record through 32 games, good enough for third place in the Atlantic Division. But it is a precarious hold on the No. 3 spot. The Tampa Bay Lightning are just a point behind, the Detroit Red Wings two, and all three teams are in action on Saturday. For most hockey fans, Cats-Golden Knights will thus be appointment viewing.

For the Panthers, it hasn't been Tkachuk leading the way like he did in 2022-23. The 26-year-old scored an outrageous 40 goals and 109 points in 79 games last season — his first campaign with the Panthers — to emerge into a true superstar. And he continued that play in the postseason, amassing 24 points in 20 games and scoring so many key goals it made our head spin.

But it hasn't been the same story for the American in 2023-24; he's accounted for just five goals and 22 points in 32 games. As Tkachuk was one of Florida's All-Star representatives last year when the festivities were held in Sunrise, it's almost certain that he won't be selected to participate in Toronto next February. This season, it's obvious that Sam Reinhart will be representing South Beach in the north.

Sam Reinhart should be a shoo-in

It would be a miracle if any other player but Sam Reinhart is selected to represent the Cats in Toronto. The 28-year-old is in the midst of his best NHL season, with a phenomenal 18 goals and 39 points in just 32 games. Sasha Barkov is second, a full nine points behind with 30 in 29.

Despite the star power the team boasts up front, mainly from Tkachuk, Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, Reinhart has been the club's most important player through nearly three months of 2023-24. He has played more than any other forward on the team, averaging 20:19 of time on ice, and Paul Maurice is trusting him as much as he's trusted Barkov over the last few seasons. And that's saying a lot.

Reinhart is also excelling on the defensive side of the puck as well; he's amassed 32 blocks, taken only 13 penalty minutes, and skated to a plus-12 rating. The West Vancouver native is poised to shatter his career-highs across the board, and we saw the breakout coming after a superb postseason in 2023.

Reinhart has also never been selected to an NHL All-Star Game, and the league is always looking to get new players involved, including making sure one player from every NHL franchise is picked. Even if that wasn't the case, Reinhart would still be a shoo-in.

Sasha Barkov could get 2nd straight NHL All-Star Game nod

Last season, both Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov represented the Atlantic Division in the All-Star festivities at home in Sunrise. While the former is in the midst of a down season and will not be selected again, the same can't be said for the latter.

Barkov has been excellent again for Florida in 2023-24. Playing on the top line with Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues, the Finn has accounted for 11 goals of his own, and a respectable 30 in 29. He's also playing a ton, averaging 19:41 of time on ice per game and adding 26 hits, 18 blocks and just 10 penalty minutes. The sparking plus-14 rating doesn't hurt, either.

Sergei Bobrovsky one of the better goalies in a weak division

With the 2024 NHL All-Star Game not being held in Florida, it's unlikely that the team will end up having two representatives, and most likely, it'll be Reinhart over Barkov. But in a division with shaky goaltending — see the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators — Sergei Bobrovsky could certainly get a nod.

The Russian netminder is putting together maybe his best regular-season since joining the Panthers, and that's after an absolutely amazing postseason for the 35-year-old. He's already been an All-Star back in 2015 and 2017, but it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him get a third nod next February. His 2.52 goals-against average and .909 save percentage on the season is fantastic.

The way things are trending, the Cats could have two representatives in Toronto. If that's the case, it will likely be Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky. But that's the last thing on either of their minds as they get ready for a huge Saturday afternoon matinee against the Golden Knights.