The Carolina Panthers are the last winless team in the NFL after losing to the Detroit Lions in a 42-24 blowout on the road in Week 5. With the losses piling up quickly and the Panthers looking lost on both sides of the ball, could it really be possible that Carolina could go 0-17 and put up a winless season? Let's take a look at the upcoming schedule for the Panthers and predict the rest of the year for the Panthers.

Panthers upcoming schedule

Week 6 @ Miami: Well, uh, it's darkest before the dawn, right? The Panthers have to take on the best offense through five weeks of football in NFL history in Week 6, on the road, as the last winless team in the league before the bye week. It wouldn't be a surprise if this is the most lopsided spread of the season. Prediction: L

Week 7 BYE: Can't lose this one!

Week 8 vs HOU: This is one of Carolina's best chances to get a win, as the Panthers will be well-rested coming off the Bye week and have plenty of time to implement any new packages or plays for Bryce Young. The Panthers have struggled to get Bryce Young comfortable and find any trusted receivers outside of Adam Thielen, but the extra practice time could pay major dividends. CJ Stroud has outplayed Young by a mile thus far, but with the Panthers at home and some added motivation, here's where the Panthers can get their first win. Prediction: W

Week 9 vs IND: Do we dare predict two wins in a row for the Panthers? Carolina's run defense has been a mess this season, allowing nearly 5 yards per attempt and 9 rushing touchdowns through the first five weeks. Jonathan Taylor should be ramping back up to full speed by this point, and Gardner Minshew is capable enough to get the job done if Anthony Richardson isn't healthy. While this is a winnable game for the Panthers, the inability to stop the run should swing the tides against a tough offensive line. Prediction: L

Week 10 @ CHI: The matchup with the Bears is a juicy one for them: DJ Moore will look to get revenge against his former team, and the Bears will improve the value of their 2024 first-round pick (via CAR in the trade for Young) with a win. Chicago has looked like a different offense over the last two weeks, and the difference in playmakers for the Bears — primarily Moore — should give them a slight edge. Prediction: L

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Week 11 vs DAL: This is not a defensive front Carolina is properly equipped to deal with. Young has been sacked 12 times and thrown 4 picks in his four starts thus far, and this week looks like a crash back down to earth after playing some beatable defenses. The Cowboys have their issues, but that defense is capable of overwhelming Young and his offensive line. Prediction: L

Week 12 @ TEN: Here's where the Panthers could snag a road win, as the Titans have been extremely vulnerable through the air. Carolina hasn't been able to get Miles Sanders going, but a pass-heavy attack led by Bryce Young could lead the way in this one. The Titans are always beatable if you get up early and take away Derrick Henry via game script, and that's exactly what could happen here. Prediction: W

Week 13 @ TB: No one had Tampa Bay leading the NFC South through the first five weeks, but here we are. The Panthers will strictly be playing the role of spoiler at this point of the season, but things should begin to click for Bryce Young and the coaching staff with all these repetitions. For the first time in the season, the Panthers go on a little winning streak by upsetting the Buccaneers on the road in true wacky NFC South fashion. Prediction:W

Week 14 @ NO: The fun road trip stops here against a Saints team that can get home too easily by only rushing four. Carolina's inability to consistently run the ball hurts them in this one, and the Saints start teeing off with a lead and don't let up. Prediction: L

Weeks 15 – 18: The end of the Panthers' schedule unfortunately finishes with some tough matchups (ATL, GB, JAX, TB), despite getting all but Jacksonville at home. The division rivals take the wins as they continue to jostle at the top of the NFC South, while the Panthers end the season on a sour note with a losing streak. Prediction: Four straight L's

Final Record Prediction: Panthers 3-14 (but not winless!)